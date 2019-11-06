Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 4-3
121
November 6, 2019 - Final
Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 2-5
137
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Timberwolves 26 38 32 25 121
Grizzlies 37 35 29 36 137
Points
Brooks MEM
31
Assists
Culver MIN
7
Rebounds
Valanciunas MEM
14

Brooks, Morant help Grizzlies beat Timberwolves 137-121

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies finally held onto a fourth-quarter lead thanks to the play of their starting guards.

Dillon Brooks scored 31 points, rookie Ja Morant added 26 and the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-121 on Wednesday night.

The fourth-quarter play of the two guards sealed the game with Brooks scoring 16 points in the period and Morant adding 14, The pair combined to shoot 11 of 17 in the quarter.

''It was a good way to end the game,'' Brooks said. ''We put it in Ja's hands and he knew how to finish the game.''

But it was Brooks who put the game away, scoring all 10 Memphis points in a 10-2 burst near the midway point of the fourth.

Rookie Brandon Clarke made all seven of his shots and scored 18 points, while Jae Crowder also had 18 points for Memphis. The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak.

The game featured two of the league's fastest teams in pace, leading to rapid changing ends of the court. The Grizzlies were able to record 26 fast-break points compared to 13 for Minnesota. Memphis would end the night shooting a season-best 57%, including connecting on 12 of 23 3-pointers.

The 137 points was the second-highest scoring game in franchise history - quite the change from the grit and grind era where Memphis was annually among the slowest-pace teams in the league.

''It was mostly the transition defense, but our halfcourt defense wasn't that good either,'' Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 30 points. Karl-Anthony Towns returned from a two-game suspension for a confrontation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid to finish with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

''It came down to getting stops,'' Wiggins said. ''We couldn't get any stops. They had some guys who kept making plays.''

For Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, the victory - the Grizzlies' second of a season - is an example of the continued work needed for his young team to improve. And he is noticing strides in the right direction.

''You've got to be able to do this night-in and night-out,'' Jenkins said. ''Minnesota still scored a bunch of points. We can get better defensively. We can get better offensively. But where we're trending, this was a big step for us.''

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: G Jeff Teague sat out with an illness. With Teague out, rookie Jarrett Culver out of Texas Tech, the sixth overall pick in last June's draft, drew his first NBA start. He scored 15 points. ... F Josh Okogie also started his first game of the season after 52 starts last season. ... Minnesota challenged a basket interference call on a dunk by Towns in the third quarter. The call was upheld on review.

Grizzlies: G Grayson Allen missed his second game with a sore left ankle. ... Crowder had a pair of 4-point plays in the first half. He is the first Memphis player with multiple four-point plays in a game since Mike Miller on Dec. 14, 2007. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 14 rebounds. ... Morant has reached at least 20 points in three straight games, the first time a Memphis rookie has achieved that since O.J. Mayo had four straight late in the 2008-09 season.

PAINT PRODUCTION

Memphis entered the game leading the league in points in the paint with an average of 56.3. The outscored the Timberwolves inside by 66-50, marking the second straight game Memphis has scored 66 points in the paint.

EASY THERE, ROOKIE

For the second straight game, Morant went flying toward the basket only to end up on the floor in a heap after missing the shot. Each time, the Memphis fans have held their breath. ''I tell him to chill out,'' Brooks said. ''You're going to get your posters. Don't worry about it.''

LAST WORD

''You know, I foul a lot.'' - Brooks on his defense, which Jenkins described as pesky.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Golden State on Friday night

Grizzlies: At Orlando on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
@
  • Minnesota and Memphis split four meetings last season, with each team winning one game on the other's home court. The Timberwolves' win in Memphis last season snapped a four-game losing streak there, but Minnesota has gone 3-15 versus the Grizzlies on the road since the 2009-10 season.
  • The Timberwolves went 1-1 in the two games Karl-Anthony Towns missed due to suspension. Minnesota is scoring 110.1 points per 100 possessions with Towns on the court this season compared to 96.3 points per 100 when he is not.
  • The Grizzlies lost their third straight game, falling to Houston, 107-100, on Monday. Memphis is 0-5 in regulation games this season, with its only win coming in a 134-133 overtime thriller against Brooklyn.
  • Minnesota (11.00 steals per game) and Memphis (9.67) rank first and second in the Western Conference. Both teams turn the ball over as well, with Memphis' (18.3 turnovers per game) averaging the most in the West and Minnesota (17.7) averaging the third most.
  • Andrew Wiggins hit four three-pointers in a game for the third time this season in his team's loss to Milwaukee on Monday. He had two such games all of last season and his career high for a single season is eight games with four or more three-pointers (2017-18).

