Indiana
Pacers Pacers 13-7
117
December 2, 2019 - Final
Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 6-14
104
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pacers 24 33 28 32 117
Grizzlies 19 28 26 31 104
Points
Jackson Jr. MEM
31
Assists
Brogdon IND
9
Rebounds
Sabonis IND
14

Balanced scoring carries Pacers past short-handed Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Indiana’s balanced scoring was too much for a makeshift Memphis Grizzlies lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points, Domantas Sabonis added 18 and the Pacers beat the depleted Grizzlies 117-104 on Monday night.

Seven players scored in double figures for the Pacers, including Myles Turner with 17 points. Jeremy Lamb and reserve Justin Holiday had 15 apiece, with Holiday missing only one of his six 3-point attempts.

Holiday said “I think guys are just ready, and when they get their chance” they seize the moment.

“It’s a testament to moving the ball, just playing together on both ends,” Lamb added.

Ball movement has become the key for the Pacers, who have won six of seven. Their passing and cutting provided open shots, and Indiana capitalized by shooting 50% from the field and hitting 16 of 38 3-pointers (42%).

“You move the ball to the open man and you’re going to shoot a high percentage,” coach Nate McMillan said.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with a season-high 31 points. Solomon Hill moved into the starting lineup and added 22, also a season best. Dillon Brooks finished with 19 on 7-of-16 shooting.

The Grizzlies were short-handed as four players - all key parts of the rotation - sat out with various ailments. That left the reserves trying to play with any kind of rhythm.

For the most part it was unsuccessful, but first-year Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said he was still proud of the effort, adding “there’s no excuses.”

“We could have come out super flat,” Jenkins said. “I know our offense wasn’t where it could have been, missing some shots, layups, 3s, but we competed.”

For McMillan, the key to Indiana’s recent success has been unselfish play.

“I just like the fact that we’re moving the ball,” he said. “We’re sharing the ball, getting the ball to the open man. Normally, when you play that way good things happen.”

TIP-INS

Pacers: Defeated Memphis 126-114 last Monday. ... Sabonis has reached double figures in all 18 games he’s played this season. He also had 14 rebounds in his 15th double-double of the season. … T.J. Warren was held to 14 points, all in the first half. He had at least 23 in three of his previous four games.

Grizzlies: Played without both their first-round rookies. G Ja Morant is nursing a sore back sustained in last Monday’s loss at Indiana, and F Brandon Clarke is dealing with left hip soreness. Meanwhile, forward Kyle Anderson also sat out with right heel soreness. C Jonas Valančiūnas was out with an illness. … Tyus Jones started in Morant’s place, and Hill replaced Valančiūnas. It was Hill’s first start of the season.

MELTON EMERGES

Memphis reserve guard De’Anthony Melton benefited from the absence of other rotation players, playing a season high in minutes (just under 25) and scoring a season-best 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds. Some think Melton should be getting more playing time, and his performance against the Pacers seemed to bode well.

“Loved it,” Jenkins said, later adding: “If he keeps having the simple mentality on defense and offense and keeps his game plan pretty simple for himself, I think he could have a really bright future.”

LEARNING FROM INJURIES

With key players out, Memphis can learn something from the Pacers about how the absences can help create a balanced team. Indiana has had its share of injuries, including guard Victor Oladipo, who is rehabbing a right knee injury. Lamb has missed nine games, while Turner has sat out six.

“I feel like when a lot of people were injured, a lot of people were able to step up and get some playing time,” Lamb said. “We really saw what we had and it made us a better team. You don’t always see that going through it, but now we see it has made us a better team.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Travel to Oklahoma City to play the Thunder on Wednesday night.

Grizzlies: Play at Chicago on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies
@
  • The Pacers beat the Grizzlies 126-114 last Monday for their fourth victory in their last five meetings, though Indiana has lost nine of the last 11 matchups in Memphis. In last week's meeting, the Pacers' points were a season high and their 18 3-pointers were one shy of a franchise record.
  • The Pacers' season-high five-game winning streak ended Saturday with a 119-116 loss at Philadelphia despite shooting a season-high 55.3 percent and going 11-of-22 from 3-point range. It was the first time Indiana lost a game while shooting 55 percent or better and making 10 or more 3-pointers since March 17, 1999, also at Philadelphia. Indiana is shooting a league-leading 51.4 percent since November 23.
  • T.J. Warren scored 29 on Saturday, and is averaging 23.5 points on 60.7 percent shooting in his last four games after averaging 11.0 points on 28.0 percent shooting in his previous four. His current stretch started with 26 against the Grizzlies on 11-of-15 shooting.
  • Malcolm Brogdon made all eight of his free throws Saturday, and is now 25-for-25 from the foul line this season in road games. Brogdon, who made his first 31 free throws on the road last season with the Bucks, is the only Pacer in the last 15 seasons to make his first 25 free throws on the road.
  • The Grizzlies ended a season-worst six-game skid with Sunday's 115-107 win at Minnesota. They had a season-high 67 second-half points and a season-best 53 points off the bench.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message