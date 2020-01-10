San Antonio
Spurs Spurs 16-21
121
January 10, 2020 - Final
Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 17-22
134
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Spurs 32 25 41 23 121
Grizzlies 37 26 37 34 134
Points
DeRozan SA
36
Assists
Morant MEM
14
Rebounds
Valanciunas MEM
9

Jackson Jr., Morant lead Grizzlies past Spurs 134-121

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies are on their longest winning streak of the season, defeating teams above them in the standings and relying on youthful excitement in their drive for a spot in the postseason.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points, Ja Morant added 22 points and a season-high 14 assists and the Grizzlies won their fourth-straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs 134-121 on Friday night.

Dillon Brooks also scored 22 points and Jonas Valanciunas added 21 as six Memphis players scored in double figures.

The victory put the Grizzlies percentage points ahead of the Spurs for eighth place in the Western Conference. And, while there still is more than half the season left, Memphis players were aware of the victory's meaning in the standings.

''Playoffs is a goal,'' Valanciunas said. ''We're playing better and better every day, so it's fair to dream about playoffs, right?''

The Spurs' play Friday night was not indicative of their recent performances in which they recorded double-digit wins over Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee and Boston earlier in the week.

''If you don't bring it in the NBA, you don't win,'' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ''I think we had three or four guys who were no-shows, and that didn't help.''

DeMar DeRozan held up his end, matching his season-high with 36 points, and adding nine assists and nine rebounds for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points, combining to go 9 of 17 from 3-point range.

''Lately, I think we've been playing better than we've played all season,'' Forbes said, adding ''(Friday), it was the small things.''

Unlike when the Spurs defeated the Grizzlies 145-115 on Dec. 23, Memphis charged to a double-digit lead in the first half, with the margin reaching 15 points. But the Grizzlies squandered much of the advantage in the closing minutes of the first half, clinging to a 63-57 lead at halftime.

DeRozan helped keep the Spurs close in the third quarter, scoring 18 in the frame as Memphis held a scant 100-98 lead heading into the fourth.

''If he didn't do what he did, we would've gotten beat to death,'' Popovich said of DeRozan. '' . Too many guys were basically deferring to the basketball gods.''

But the Spurs were still close midway through the fourth. One of Aldridge's 3-pointers pulled San Antonio within 116-113 with 6:28 remaining. But the Grizzlies converted a trio of 3-pointers, two from Brooks, and built their lead to 125-113. Meanwhile, Morant was going 6 of 8 from the field for 12 points in the closing frame, the ninth time the rookie and second overall pick in last summer's draft has recorded double-digit scoring in the fourth.

''That was some high-level basketball from two good teams,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeRozan has led the Spurs in scoring the last eight games. . DeRozan has 10 straight games with at least 20 points. . Aldridge connected on his third 3-pointer of the game in the second quarter, his 38th of the season, a career-best. His previous was 37 3-pointers during the 2014-15 season. . Aldridge has made a 3-pointer in nine straight games.

Grizzlies: Played the second game of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. . Jackson has a 3-pointer in 27 straight games, matching the same string as Mike Milller for second-place in franchise history. Tyreke Evans holds the record of 31 straight. . Morant recorded his fifth double-double of the season.

HELPING HAND

The Grizzlies recorded 39 assists in the game, one off the franchise mark of 40 in 1997, back in the Vancouver days. ''I feel like we are playing unselfish right now,'' Morant said. ''Coach keeps preaching that we've got like 30-plus assists in multiple games. . He's always preaching just go out and compete, play unselfish, play together. I feel like that's what we're doing now, and it's showing.''

NOSE FOR THE BALL

At one point in the game, Morant was out of control and - in desperation - fired a pass that was only a short distance from Valanciunas. It was too close for the 6-foot-11 center to react before it hit him in the face. ''Ja, you owe me a nose,'' Valanciunas shouted across the Memphis locker room. ''Sorry, big fella,'' Morant responded with a laugh.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Face the Raptors in Toronto on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies
@
  • The Spurs defeated the Grizzlies, 145-115, in Memphis last time these teams met on December 23. The 145 points are the most that the Grizzlies have ever allowed in a single game in franchise history.
  • The Spurs followed up a 126-104 win over the Bucks on Monday with a 129-114 win against the Celtics on Wednesday. During those two games, San Antonio shot 53.1 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from three-point range and 91.1 percent from the free-throw line.
  • The Grizzlies have scored at least 110 points in nine consecutive games, the longest streak in team history and the longest-active streak in the NBA. Since this streak began on December 21, Memphis is averaging 119.3 points per game, second most in the NBA behind the Spurs (120.1).
  • Over his last nine games, DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.2 points and shooting 64.1 percent from the field. He is the first Spur to average at least 25.0 points and shoot better than 60.0 percent over any nine-game span since Tony Parker did so from January 26 - February 21, 2013.
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. has made multiple three-pointers in 10 straight games, the longest-active streak by any frontcourt player. Jackson has made at least one three-pointer in 26 straight games, the second-longest streak by any player aged 20 or younger all-time (Lonzo Ball — 33).

