Milwaukee
Bucks Bucks 23-3
127
December 13, 2019 - Final
Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 8-17
114
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Bucks 35 29 26 37 127
Grizzlies 29 33 33 19 114
Points
Jackson Jr. MEM
43
Assists
Jones MEM
7
Rebounds
Crowder MEM
11

Antetokounmpo has 37 in Memphis, Bucks run win streak to 17

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) After sitting out Milwaukee’s previous game with right quad tendon soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo had plenty of energy to lead a fourth-quarter burst that kept the Bucks’ winning streak alive.

Antetokounmpo scored 17 of his 37 points in the final period to help Milwaukee pull away for its 17th straight victory, 127-114 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks outscore Memphis 37-19 in the fourth to pull away.

“I thought he was fabulous,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of the league’s reigning MVP. “He makes at least one, maybe two 3s, finishing at the basket, and defensively, I think he is doing good things.

“So, he was just outstanding in the fourth quarter.”

The Bucks overcame Jaren Jackson Jr.’s career-high 43 points. He scored 26 in the third quarter, converting 7 of 11 3-pointers in the third alone, to give Memphis a 95-90 lead heading into the fourth.

“There hasn’t been anything like that,” Jackson said of his third-quarter offense, “because everything for a minute was going in for me. I felt just like a crazy rhythm and the basket got bigger."

But the Grizzlies couldn’t hold on as Antetokounmpo almost outscored Memphis in the fourth on his own. The Bucks improved to 23-3, keeping pace with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best in the league. The Bucks have not lost since Nov. 8 at Utah.

“We were able to keep our composure, stay together, play together and execute on offense, defend even harder,” said Antetokounmpo, who missed his first game of the season Wednesday night against New Orleans. “It says a lot about this team. It says a lot about how good this team can be, and how good this team is.”

Khris Middleton added 26 points for the Bucks, while Eric Bledsoe finished with 12 before leaving in the third quarter with an injury. The 17-game winning streak is second-longest in franchise history, trailing only a 20-game run in the 1970-71 season.

Dillon Brooks had 19 points for Memphis, while Jae Crowder had 15 points.

Memphis played without star rookie Ja Morant, who took the night off for injury maintenance on a balky back.

“It took a heck of a fourth quarter from the Bucks to come away with the victory,” said Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins, a member of the Bucks staff before taking over the Grizzlies this season.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Bledsoe left with a right shin contusion. … Antetokounmpo has reached double figures in all 25 games he’s played and has 23 double-doubles. ... D.J. Wilson had 11 points, shooting 5 for 7. … Brook Lopez had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Jackson’s 26-point third quarter was a franchise record. The previous mark of 22 points was shared by Troy Daniels and Greg Anthony. … Rookie Brandon Clarke also was out because of a left oblique injury. Clarke ranks fifth in the league – and first among rookies - in field goal percentage at 63.8% … Jackson has made at least two 3-pointers in seven straight games. He also recorded a block on the night running his string to nine straight game with at least one 3-pointer and one block.

SPEAKING FOR JENKINS

Jenkins naturally got a clear endorsement from Budenholzer in the Memphis coach’s first season. “I couldn’t be more excited for Taylor,” Budenholzer said before the game. “I am missing him terribly. … He’s incredibly talented and incredibly gifted. Hopefully, through all of his experiences, he is prepared.”

But the game also was like watching mirror images of the two teams. “We knew what they were doing, and they knew what we were doing, but it is so hard to stop,” Antetokounmpo said. “They were running our play - actually their plays - but it was the same as our plays. … It’s fun playing against (Jenkins).”

FEELING IT

Jackson made seven of his first nine attempts behind the arc in the third. As shots started falling in the third quarter, Jackson seemed to go into heat-check, converting shots deeper and deeper on the floor. One from straight away even banked in. That was when Jackson realized he was having a big game. “The banker was just like ‘Thank you for the backboard being there’ because otherwise, I would’ve airballed it. That one was cool.”

UP NEXT

Bucks: Face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Saturday night in second game of a back-to-back.

Grizzlies: Play the Wizards on Saturday night in the second game of a home back-to-back.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies
@
  • The Bucks and Grizzlies split their two meetings last season, each winning on the road. Milwaukee has won its last two trips to Memphis after losing the previous six.
  • Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak is tied for second longest in team history, behind a 20-game streak in February/March of 1971. The Bucks' only other win streak of 16 games within a single season also came in the 1970-71 campaign (October/November) — the season of Milwaukee's lone NBA title.
  • Memphis is coming off back-to-back road wins over the Warriors Monday (110-102) and the Suns Wednesday (115-108). Five of the Grizzlies' last six wins (since November 11) have come on the road.
  • Ja Morant leads all NBA rookies in scoring (18.7 ppg) and assists per game (6.4). The franchise rookie records are 18.7 points per game by Shareef Abdur-Rahim in 1996-97, and 6.5 assists per game by Mike Bibby in 1998-99.
  • The Bucks won comfortably over the Pelicans on Wednesday (127-112) as Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his first game of the season (right quad soreness). Antetokounmpo has scored 20 or more points in 21 straight games, the second-longest active NBA streak (James Harden, 23).

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message