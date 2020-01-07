Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 14-22
112
January 7, 2020 - Final
Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 16-22
119
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Timberwolves 32 24 28 28 112
Grizzlies 27 24 31 37 119
Points
Brooks MEM
28
Assists
Morant MEM
7
Rebounds
Crowder MEM
8

Brooks, Morant lead late surge as Grizzlies beat T'wolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) The Memphis Grizzlies youth movement was supposed to mean a rebuilding year. But, right now, they are sitting on the edge of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Dillon Brooks scored 28 points, Ja Morant added 25 and the Memphis rallied in the fourth quarter for a 119-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The win left the Grizzlies in the ninth spot, a half-game behind the San Antonio Spurs.

Granted its early - approaching the midway point of the season - but most observers never expected Memphis, one of the league's youngest teams, to be in this position. But the win over Minnesota was the Grizzlies third straight and 10th in the last 16.

''We're going to take it one game at a time,'' said forward Jae Crowder, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. ''A young team, I don't want to get them too excited. Obviously, we are right where we need to be to gain ground in the playoffs.''

Jaren Jackson Jr finished with 21 points, including a trio of 3-pointers in fourth after entering the period 1 for 7 over the first three quarters. He also recorded three blocks.

Jackson, Morant and Brooks were the fourth-quarter catalysts as Memphis escaped an 8-point deficit in the final 7-plus minutes. Jackson had 11 down the stretch, while Brooks and Morant scored 10. The three were a combined 13 of 20 as Memphis overtook Minnesota outscoring the Wolves 37-28 in the fourth.

''Obviously, a great comeback win for us,'' Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, later adding: ''We're just continuing to remind them of what we've built in the last month or so. It's a credit to them.''

Rookie Jarrett Culver, the sixth overall pick in last summer's draft, led the Timberwolves with a career-high 24 points, converting 8 of 11 shots, 3 of 5 from outside the arc. Jeff Teague scored 18 points and handed out six assists for Minnesota, while Robert Covington scored 17 points. Andrew Wiggins had 15 points.

''They had a couple (of players) to get hot, and they spaced out the floor very well,'' Culver said. ''We still played hard. I feel like we missed a couple of rebounds that we could've gotten, but they made the plays at the end.''

Memphis was able to grab five offensive rebounds in the final frame, leading to nine second-chance Grizzlies points. On two occasions as Memphis erased the lead, Morant and De'Anthony Melton tipped in their own misses.

''We've just got to do a better job of getting rebounds,'' Saunders said acknowledging the fourth-quarter offensive rebounds were a problem.

The teams were still tied at the midway point of the fourth. At that point, Memphis built a six-point buffer behind baskets from Morant and a layup from Melton.

Covington's 3-point play with 1:06 left pulled the Timberwolves within 113-112, but Minnesota could never catch Memphis the rest of the way, leaving the Grizzlies on the edge of the playoff conversation.

''Our team was counted out,'' Crowder said, ''and we're surprising people with wins here late. I just feel like once you take it one game at a time, you block out all the noise, you block out where you're at in the standings, you find yourself not looking as much and focusing on that one game.''

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: C. Karl-Anthony Towns missed his 11th straight game with left knee soreness. Asked if Towns was close, Saunders said: ''That would be the hope. He's progressing.'' ... After a horrendous 11-game losing streak in December, the `Wolves had won four of their last six before Tuesday's loss. .Culver's previous career-high was 21 against Brooklyn on Dec. 30.

Grizzlies: Are now 10-0 when Brooks scores at least 20 points. ... Memphis trailed by 14 in the first half, marking the Grizzlies biggest rally in a victory this season. It was their third double-digit comeback win. ... Morant' 10 fourth-quarter points, marked the eighth time this season he's scored at least 10 in the final frame.

FINAL WORD

''There's going to be doubters. There's going to be people who hop on once (we're) up. Everybody knows that. We're just focused on trying to get better.'' - Ja Morant on the Grizzlies play lately.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Entertain Portland on Thursday

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies
@
  • In the last meeting on December 1, the Grizzlies connected on their most three-pointers ever against the Timberwolves, making 16 in a 115-107 win at Minnesota. Memphis has won each of the season's first two meetings, and hasn't won three straight over Minnesota in a single season since 2012-13.
  • The Grizzlies, who are opening a six-game homestand, have won four of five in Memphis, averaging 119.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting. This stretch immediately follows a seven-game home losing streak during which the Grizzlies averaged 106.9 points and shot 43.2 percent.
  • Memphis, which is averaging 27.6 assists to trail only Phoenix at 28.3 per game, had 31 assists in Sunday's 121-114 win over the Suns — a franchise-best fifth straight game with at least 30 assists. The Grizzlies are the only team this season to have five consecutive games with 30-plus assists.
  • Ja Morant had seven assists Sunday to give him 204 in his 31st game — the second-fastest Grizzlie to 200 assists behind Mike Bibby at 30 games. The 20-year-old Morant has had five straight games of seven or more assists, the youngest Grizzlie ever to have seven-plus assists in five consecutive contests.
  • Minnesota is coming off Sunday's 118-103 win at Cleveland for its fourth win in six games immediately following an 11-game skid. The Timberwolves are allowing an average of 101.0 points in their last six games after permitting an average of 121.4 points in their previous 11.

