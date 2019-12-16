Miami
Heat Heat 19-8
111
December 16, 2019 - Final
Memphis
Grizzlies Grizzlies 10-17
118
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Heat 32 26 28 25 111
Grizzlies 36 37 22 23 118
Points
Butler MIA
25
Assists
Morant MEM
10
Rebounds
Adebayo MIA
13

Morant, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Heat 118-111

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) This time, Ja Morant and Memphis landed the final punch against Miami.

Morant had 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 118-111 victory over the Heat on Monday night.

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis won for the fourth time in five games. De'Anthony Melton scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15.

The Grizzlies also played Miami in their season opener on Oct. 23, losing 120-101 when the Heat rallied in the fourth quarter. The Heat put together another big finish Monday night, but the Grizzlies responded with their own push.

''We just learned,'' Morant said of the difference since the first game of the season. ''I feel like we lost a lot of games late in the fourth quarter. A team would go on a run, and we weren't able to bounce back from it. ... We're just learning from our mistakes.''

Miami had won four of five, including three overtime victories. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and eight assists, and Tyler Herro scored 22 points.

''Our (man) defense was pretty poor all the way through,'' Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. ''The zone defense gave us a little bit of life. I don't know if it was because it got them out of rhythm or because we were just more active.''

The Grizzlies were up by 11 when Butler went on his own 7-0 run in the fourth. Derrick Jones Jr. then scored five points to help Miami take a 107-104 lead with 5:30 left.

Memphis responded with 11 straight points for a 115-107 lead on a Morant drive with 2:31 left.

Jones finished with 15 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo recorded his sixth straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

It was Miami's first loss of the season to a sub-.500 team.

''Even in the midst of the second half (the Heat) were going on, you wouldn't believe the communication the guys had,'' Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said, later adding: ''No one was overthinking it and putting their heads down, which were some of the moments earlier in the season.''

BAM AWARD

Adebayo was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday after averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists in three games last week.

''I love it. I love it for him,'' Spoelstra said. ''He's all about the right things. This won't go to his head. It's not like he is doing this for individual accolades.''

TIP-INS

Heat: Adebayo has 17 double-doubles this season. ... Butler took only three shots in the first half, but did have five assists. ... Butler has nine straight games of at least 20 points.

Grizzlies: F Jae Crowder, who missed Saturday's home game against Washington with left ankle soreness, returned to action. ... Memphis' 73 first-half points were a season high for a half and the fifth-highest in franchise history.

UP NEXT

Heat: Complete a three-game road trip Wednesday night in Philadelphia

Grizzlies: Play at Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies
@
  • The Heat have won five straight games against the Grizzlies, the longest winning streak by either team in the history of the matchup. Miami's only longer active win streak is against Cleveland (seven straight).
  • Miami beat Dallas in overtime on Saturday, 122-118, picking up its league-leading fifth overtime win this season. This is already tied with 2012-13 for the fourth-most overtime wins in a single season in franchise history.
  • Miami's rookies have made 106 three-pointers this season — Atlanta ranks second with 77. Kendrick Nunn (55) ranks first among rookies in three-point makes while Tyler Herro (51) ranks third behind Nunn and Chicago's Coby White (52).
  • Memphis has won three of its last four games dating back to December 9. The Grizzlies beat the Wizards at home in their most recent game, snapping a seven-game home losing streak. This is tied with the Timberwolves (active seven-game home losing streak) for the longest in the NBA this season.
  • Brandon Clarke scored a career-high 25 points in Memphis' win over Washington. It was the 11th game with 20-plus points by a Memphis rookie this season (Ja Morant has 10). Only Miami's rookies have more such games this season (14 total, eight for Kendrick Nunn and six for Tyler Herro).

