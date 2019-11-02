Minnesota
Timberwolves Timberwolves 4-1
131
November 2, 2019 - Final
Washington
Wizards Wizards 1-4
109
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Timberwolves 42 28 36 25 131
Wizards 34 22 16 37 109
Points
Beal WAS
30
Assists
Teague MIN
13
Rebounds
Bryant WAS
10

Wiggins' 21 points lead Wolves over Wizards, 131-109

WASHINGTON (AP) The Minnesota Timberwolves had no problem in their first game without star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Robert Covington and Jarrett Culver each added 20 and the Timberwolves cruised to a 131-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Towns was serving the first of a two-game suspension for fighting with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid on Wednesday. In his first four games, Towns was among the league leaders in scoring and rebounds.

''We knew we were missing Kat,'' Wiggins said. ''Kat's not somebody you can replace, so everyone had to step up, and that's what everyone did.

''You've just got to remember, we play a certain way. You don't want to get out of character.''

Minnesota, which improved to 4-1 for the first time since 2012-13, had six players in double figures.

Bradley Beal scored 30 points for Washington (1-4). The Wizards began the 2018-19 season with seven losses in eight games.

''We were in a fog,'' coach Scott Brooks said. ''There's no excuses. It's on me.''

Minnesota led throughout the game. The Wolves were already ahead by 10 with 3 1/2 minutes gone in the second quarter and increased their lead steadily.

Wiggins' 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter extended the lead to 106-72.

Gorgui Dieng, who started in place of Towns, scored 18 points. Jeff Teague had 15 points and 13 assists, and Jake Layman added 14 points.

Dieng had played just six minutes all season, not getting to play in three of the first four games.

''Even though he wasn't playing this year, he stayed ready, he stayed in place,'' Wiggins said. ''And whenever he got his chance, he maximized it.''

After losing 159-158 to Houston on Wednesday, the Wizards completely fell apart against the Timberwolves.

Minnesota won the last meeting between the teams on March 9, and this game broke a pattern of alternating wins and losses over 20 meetings that began March 9, 2009.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Coach Ryan Saunders, who was an assistant coach in Washington under his late father, Flip, keeps a residence in Washington. ''This is almost like a second home to me,'' Saunders said. ''It was fun to be here with the Nationals, and that excitement. I can't claim the Nationals. I've always been a Twins fan. They're my second favorite team.''

Wizards: F Rui Hachimura, who had 23 points in just his fourth professional game, was held to four. He missed nine of his 11 field goals.

HARD DECISIONS FOR SAUNDERS

Dieng has played each of his seven seasons with Minnesota, and Saunders wants him to earn his playing time.

''I want hard decisions when it comes to playing guys,'' Saunders said. ''That means guys are playing well and guys are buying in. But as we can see tonight, there's roles that we have on this team. And we want to make sure we put the best groups out there together. And then we also can keep guys in roles, too.''

POINT GUARD WITHOUT TOWNS

Teague acknowledged that it was a major adjustment to play without Towns.

''Karl is one of those talents where you've got to make a point to get him the ball,'' Teague said. ''He has the ability to do so many things. When he's out, it's a little different.''

HACHIMURA'S SLUMP

Hachimura entered the game averaging 18 points in his first four Brooks knew he was due for a slump.

''You have one bad game,'' Brooks said. ''Let's not make it two. If it's two, let's not make it three.''

By necessity, Beal must serve as a mentor to Hachimura.

''He'll learn that as he continues to play, the game will slow down for him,'' Beal said. ''Right now it's probably 100 mph.''

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Milwaukee on Monday.

Wizards: Host Detroit on Monday

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards
@
  • These teams have alternated wins over the last 20 games of the series going back to 2009, with the Timberwolves winning the most recent matchup at home in March (135-130 OT). It's the longest streak in NBA history of teams alternating wins in a series matchup (regular season games only).
  • These are the only two NBA teams yet to face a conference opponent this season, with Minnesota's four games coming against Eastern Conference teams, and Washington's four all against the West.
  • The Timberwolves averaged 121.3 points on 44.1 percent shooting in opening the season 3-0, before Wednesday's 117-95 loss in Philadelphia in which they shot 39.5 percent from the field.
  • Washington is coming off a 159-158 home loss to the Rockets on Wednesday, tying the most points scored in a regulation loss in NBA history (Nuggets, 1990 vs. Warriors). The Wizards made a team-record 20 three-pointers (20/36) and came within three points of the franchise record for points (161).
  • Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 46 points on Wednesday, his most points in any career home game. He's averaging 10.5 three-point attempts per game, second most in the NBA entering Friday's action (James Harden, 13.5).

