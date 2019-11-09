Houston
Rockets Rockets 6-3
117
November 9, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Bulls Bulls 3-7
94
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Rockets 20 30 36 31 117
Bulls 27 22 18 27 94
Points
Harden HOU
42
Assists
Harden HOU
9
Rebounds
Capela HOU
20

Harden scores 42, Rockets rout Bulls 117-94

CHICAGO (AP) For James Harden, a missed shot simply means the odds of him making the next one improve.

That attitude served the All-Star guard well Saturday night as he rebounded from a slow start to put up big numbers again.

Harden narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half and beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94.

After going 2 for 7 (including 1 for 5 on 3-pointers) in the first quarter, he went 10 for 20 the rest of the game, including 8 for 14 on 3's.

''That's the confidence I have,'' he said. ''That's the confidence that I've built off of the work I put in. It's more of a mindset.''

Harden, the NBA's leading scorer, entered the game averaging 36.5 points on 38.7% shooting, including 27% on 3-pointers.

''I feel like a broken record sometimes, but he's a master of getting what he wants,'' Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said of Harden. ''I think sometimes he might get bored in the game and tries different stuff.''

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points as the Rockets won their third straight.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped six of eight.

The Bulls were a woeful 4-for-32 shooting from 3-point range.

''I know how well we can shoot and tonight we just didn't make them,'' Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen said.

Chicago led 27-20 after one quarter behind eight points from Markkanen and eight Houston turnovers.

The Bulls led by nine points (31-22) early in the second before the Rockets used a 24-7 run to take control and open a 46-38 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Harden had nine points during the run.

Chicago closed within 50-49 at halftime on a 3-pointer by Zach LaVine. That was the Bulls second make in 17 first-half attempts from long range. Houston quickly reclaimed control with a 30-9 run in the opening 9:41 of the third, taking an 80-58 advantage.

The Rockets had an 86-67 lead entering the fourth, helped by 7-for-14 shooting from 3-pointers range in the third. Harden led the way with 11 points in the quarter.

The Bulls couldn't get closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter.

''I think we did really good in the first half; they just broke it open in the third quarter,'' LaVine said. ''We played a good first half and a bad second half.''

Harden, who has 35 regular-season triple-doubles in his career, had several minutes of garbage time in the fourth quarter to get additional assists, but was unsuccessful before leaving with a little more than three minutes remaining.

''I didn't even know I was one assist away,'' he said. ''I'm happy we won, though.''

NUMBERS GAME

Houston went 19 for 44 (43.2%) on 3-pointers to clearly outclass the Bulls from behind the arc.

''They made 19 threes, we made four, so we lost the 3-point line by 45 points,'' Chicago coach Jim Boylen said. ''It's hard to win a game.''

DEFENSE

Westbrook believes the Rockets had a lot to do with the Bulls' poor shooting.

''If you're gonna win in this league, you've got to defend,'' he said. ''There are no nights off. You've got to defend every single night against some tough teams.''

TIP-INS

Rockets: G Eric Gordon (left hamstring) returned after sitting out Wednesday against Golden State. He had nine points and 21 minutes off the bench. ... Houston has won the last seven games against Chicago, including the last four at the United Center.

Bulls: F Otto Porter sat out with a left foot sprain. Porter was walking Saturday without the aid of crutches for the first time since suffering the injury Wednesday in Atlanta. There is still no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At New Orleans on Monday night

Bulls: Host New York on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

NBA GAME BULLETS
Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls
@
  • The Rockets have won six straight games against Chicago, tied for their longest win streak in the history of the series (also from 2006-09). Houston has averaged 16.3 three-pointers per game over the streak, to the Bulls' 8.5.
  • Since Mark D'Antoni became head coach in 2016-17, the Rockets are an NBA-best 59-5 (.922) when shooting 40 percent or better from three-point range, as they did in Wednesday's 129-112 win over Golden State (21-of-45, 46.7 percent).
  • Chicago established season bests for winning margin (20), points allowed (93) and opponent field-goal percentage (.405) in Wednesday's 113-93 win in Atlanta. It was the Bulls' first 20-point win since December 23 last year at Cleveland.
  • Tomas Satoransky scored a career-high 27 points in Wednesday's win, going 10-for-13 from the field. He hadn't scored in double figures in any of his first eight games this season, averaging 6.5 points.
  • James Harden is averaging an NBA-high 36.5 points per game, after leading the NBA in scoring in both 2017-18 (30.4 ppg) and last season (36.1). No player has averaged 30.0+ points per game in three straight seasons since Michael Jordan did it seven straight seasons ending in 1992-93.

