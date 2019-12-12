Dallas
Mavericks Mavericks 17-7
122
December 12, 2019 - Final
Detroit
Pistons Pistons 10-15
111
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Mavericks 34 31 30 27 122
Pistons 29 29 27 26 111
Points
Doncic DAL
41
Assists
Doncic DAL
11
Rebounds
Drummond DET
15

Doncic's triple-double lifts Mavs past Pistons in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) Luka Doncic’s Spanish was flawless. His game was pretty good, too.

Doncic scored 41 points and posted his eighth triple-double of the season, Seth Curry added a season-high 30 points off the bench and the Dallas Mavericks topped the Detroit Pistons 122-111 on Thursday night in the opener of the NBA Mexico Games.

Doncic finished with 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks, who at 17-7 are off to their best 24-game start since posting the same mark at this point of the 2014-15 season.

“He picked us apart," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said.

Curry scored 18 points in the second quarter alone for Dallas. The Mavericks trailed by seven late in the first half, then went on a 14-0 run before intermission and eventually led by as many as 24.

Curry became the first Dallas reserve to score 30 off the bench since Jason Terry had 34 against San Antonio on Jan. 29, 2012.

“Even when Detroit was playing zone, our guys were making an effort to drive-and-kick, drive-and-kick and find Seth ultimately for the shot," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Real happy for him. He did everything. He drove it. He shot it. He made a couple good plays on the breaks. He made a couple good passes. He was a huge contributor tonight."

Doncic’s eight triple-doubles already match his total from last season. Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points for the Mavericks, who outrebounded Detroit 52-34.

“I think we're getting better and better every day," Doncic said. “He's going to get better. I'm going to get better. And with us two, the team is going to get way better."

Andre Drummond led the Pistons with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Derrick Rose scored 19 points and Markieff Morris added 16 for Detroit, which got 12 from Tony Snell and 10 apiece from Christian Wood and Blake Griffin.

“Back to the drawing board," Casey said. “Dallas is a great team. Rick's done a heck of a job with that team. But we missed a lot of shots that we normally make. And then defensively, I thought we missed a lot of rotations."

It was the 29th game in Mexico since 1992, the most of any country other than the U.S. or Canada in that span and came on a night where the NBA announced that Capitanes - a Mexico City-based team in that country’s top pro league - will be joining the G League starting next season.

“Playing out here was incredible," Drummond said. “The atmosphere was outstanding."

Doncic addressed the Mexico City crowd pregame - to their delight - in flawless Spanish, before turning the microphone over to Griffin. “Hola, Mexico,” was the extent of Griffin’s Spanish offering, as he grinned and a very amused Doncic looked on standing a few feet away.

The night didn't get much easier for Griffin from there: He shot just 3 for 16, and 1 for 10 from 3-point range.

Doncic, meanwhile, went on to post his second 40-point triple-double of the season. He’s the first player in NBA history to have multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21; he doesn’t celebrate that birthday until Feb. 28.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: It was the third time Dallas played a regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada - the Mavs played Houston in 1997-98 and Phoenix in 2016-17, both in Mexico City. ... NBA Commissioner Adam Silver misspoke before the game at a news conference, introducing deputy commissioner Mark Tatum as “Mark Cuban” - the Mavs’ owner.

Pistons: Before Thursday, Detroit’s only other regular-season game outside of the U.S. or Canada was Jan. 17, 2013 - a loss to New York in London. ... This was only Detroit’s second chance at a three-game winning streak so far this season. The Pistons had won two straight before losing to Milwaukee on Dec. 4, and had won two straight again before Thursday.

AVOCADO WOES

Drummond was a game-time decision because the Pistons said he had an allergic reaction to an avocado. He had swelling around his eyes Wednesday, but played as planned.

SECOND GAME

San Antonio plays Phoenix in Mexico City on Saturday. It’ll count as a home game for the Suns. This is the first time that the NBA has brought four teams to the Mexico games.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Miami on Saturday.

Pistons: Visit Houston on Saturday.

  • The Mavericks have lost three straight trips to Detroit, all of them by seven points or fewer. Prior to that streak, Dallas had won five straight road games against the Pistons.
  • Dallas has won eight of its first 10 road games for just the third time in franchise history (8-2 in 2002-03, 9-1 in 2010-11). The Mavericks lead the NBA in points per game on the road (119.9), the most by any team through 10 road games since 1990-91 (Nuggets: 130.0 and Suns: 120.2).
  • Detroit has won four of its last five games after going 2-8 in its previous 10. The Pistons have made more three-pointers than their opponents in each of their last seven wins, but they are just 1-7 when they have the same or fewer threes than their opponents.
  • Luka Doncic needed 24 shots to score 27 points in Sunday's loss to the Kings. The Mavericks are just 6-6 this season when Doncic takes 20+ field goals, compared to 10-1 when he takes 19 or fewer.
  • Derrick Rose hit a buzzer-beater from the paint to beat the Pelicans on Monday, his second game-winner in the final second over the last two seasons after he had just one in his first nine seasons.

