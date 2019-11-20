Detroit
Pistons Pistons 4-10
89
November 20, 2019 - Final
Chicago
Bulls Bulls 5-10
109
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Pistons 30 25 16 18 89
Bulls 30 29 25 25 109
Points
Markkanen CHI
24
Assists
Satoransky CHI
7
Rebounds
Carter Jr. CHI
15

Markkanen scores 24, Bulls beat Pistons 109-89

CHICAGO (AP) After struggling with his shot for weeks, Lauri Markkanen said busting out of a slump Wednesday night was as simple as seeing the ball go through the basket.

''The shot's been feeling good the whole time,'' he said. ''That's why it was frustrating to see it come out. It feels good to see a couple go in.''

Markkanen scored 24 points on 7-for-14 shooting, Wendell Carter Jr. had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 109-89.

It was Markkanen's first 20-point game since scoring 35 points on opening night. Tomas Satoransky and Shaquille Harrison each had 15 points as the Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak.

''I thought he was aggressive, I thought he ran the floor, I thought he got two real good ones at the rim early where he ran the floor,'' Chicago coach Jim Boylen said of Markkanen. ''I thought his effort was really good, and I thought he locked in defensively.''

Derrick Rose had 18 points and Blake Griffin - in just his third game of the season - added 16 as the Pistons dropped their fifth straight.

''Defensively, it was a lack of effort tonight,'' Pistons forward Langston Galloway said. ''It was embarrassing, it really is embarrassing. We have to fight our way out of this. We're in a deep hole right now. We really have to step it up.''

The Bulls won the first meeting between the teams 112-106 on Nov. 1, also at the United Center.

Detroit's Andre Drummond finished with six points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with six minutes to go. Drummond had 25 points and 24 rebounds against the Bulls three weeks ago.

Markkanen, who entered the game shooting just 36.2% from the field, had 15 first-half points on 5-for-8 shooting (including 2 for 2 on 3-pointers) as Chicago took a 59-55 halftime lead.

That included an incredible six points on one possession late in the second quarter. Markkanen hit a 3-pointer while being fouled by Drummond, who was assessed a flagrant foul after review. Markkanen hit the free throw to complete the four-point play and then scored on a driving layup after the Bulls inbounded the ball.

That stretch snapped a tie at 51 and gave the Bulls a 57-51 lead with 1:55 left.

Chicago took an 84-71 lead after three quarters and then stretched it to 89-71 on five quick points by Thaddeus Young. The Bulls coasted from there. Markkanen hit a 3 with about 5 1/2 minutes to play for a 99-77 lead, Chicago's biggest of the game.

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Reggie Jackson (lumbar stress reaction) missed his 12th straight game. F Tony Snell (left hip strain) and G Khyri Thomas (right foot stress reaction) also sat out.

Bulls: F Otto Porter (left foot) will be sidelined an additional two-plus weeks after a follow-up MRI taken on Tuesday revealed a bone bruise that wasn't discovered in the initial MRI two weeks ago. Porter will be re-evaluated in two weeks . F Chandler Hutchison, who had been starting in Porter's absence, sat out with inflammation in both shins ... G Coby White played despite spraining an ankle in pregame warmups and scored 12 points.

DENG HONORED

Luol Deng, who signed a one-day contract with the Bulls last month before retiring, was honored during the game. The 6-foot-9 forward played the first 10 of his 15 NBA seasons with the Bulls after being selected with the seventh pick of the 2004 draft.

''It's what makes sense,'' Deng said. ''Chicago means a lot to me. When you look back, coming here as a young kid, a young man, 19 ... there's a lot of history here and I wanted it to end the right way.''

A video tribute was played during a timeout in the second quarter and several of Deng's former Bulls teammates - including Joakim Noah and Ben Gordon - attended the game. Deng said he picked this game because he wanted Rose to be present as well.

STEPPING UP

Harrison had played a total of 12 minutes before Wednesday, but was inserted into the starting lineup with Porter and Hutchison sidelined. Besides the 15 points (on 7-for-12 shooting), Harrison had 11 rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.

''He stayed ready,'' Boylen said. ''It's really a credit to him. He's a winning dude.''

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night following a winless three-game road trip.

Bulls: Host the Miami Heat on Friday night to conclude a four-game homestand.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls
@
  • The Bulls snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Pistons with a 112-106 win on November 1. They shot 16-of-40 from the three-point line in that game — the Bulls are 6-3 all-time when shooting at least 40 threes, the fourth-best win percentage but tied for the sixth-fewest such games all-time (nine).
  • The Pistons dropped their fourth straight in Charlotte on Friday, 109-106. It was their fifth loss this season by six points or fewer, second most in the NBA — only the Thunder have more such losses (six).
  • The Bulls lost to the Bucks on Monday, 115-101, despite outrebounding the Bucks, 50-48. The Bulls are 2-3 when outrebounding their opponents this season, one of only four teams with a losing record in such games (also the Pistons, Warriors and Thunder).
  • Langston Galloway put up 32 points on 7-for-11 three-point shooting off the bench in the loss to the Hornets. He is the second player with at least 30 points and seven threes off the bench this season (Sacramento's Bogdan Bogdanovic) and the third Piston to do so all-time, joining Jodie Meeks in 2014 and Allan Houston in 1995.
  • Daniel Gafford put up 21 points and five rebounds on 10-of-12 shooting against Milwaukee after attempting zero shots in 11:54 of game time previously this season. He made six dunks, the most by any Bull in a game this season.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message