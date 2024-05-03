Big Development in Ja Morant’s Court Case Revealed
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was involved in an altercation in 2022 with then teenager Joshua Holloway. The incident took place over a pickup basketball game, and while no criminal chargers were filed against Morant, Holloway has been suing the star point guard.
There have been several developments in this court case that have gone Morant’s way, including his lawyers being granted the ability to argue self defense, which resulted in a win for Morant on that front. Another big development took place recently, with ESPN reporting that Holloway’s attorneys are withdrawing from the case.
“Lawyers for a teenager who is suing two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant over a fight during an offseason pickup game can withdraw from the case after citing irreconcilable conflicts with their client, a Tennessee judge ruled Friday,” ESPN reported.
Including additional details, ESPN added, “Rebecca Adelman and Leslie Ballin had filed a motion in Shelby County Circuit Court asking a judge to allow them to withdraw from the lawsuit filed by Joshua Holloway against Morant, who hosted a daylong series of pickup games at his parents' home in July 2022 that ended when the Memphis Grizzlies guard punched the then-17-year-old Holloway once in the face.”
This is a big development in Morant’s court case, and another one that seems to suggest the Grizzlies star may be closer to finally putting this situation entirely behind him.
