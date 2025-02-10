Jordan Poole Reacts to Grizzlies-Wizards Trade
The 2025 NBA trade deadline saw some major shakeups with the Luka Doncic trade stealing the show.
However, that wasn't the only trade of note. The Memphis Grizzlies completed a trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Washington Wizards in exchange for two second-round picks, Marvin Bagley III, and Johnny Davis. Which in turn helped the Grizzlies create roster flexibility.
Smart spent two seasons with the Grizzlies, unfortunately, his time with the team was met with multiple injuries, which only saw him play 39 games for the team. In those games, Smart averaged 11.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds on 40/32/79 shooting splits.
One of Smart's newest teammates, Jordan Poole, shared his thoughts with Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network, on the newest addition to the Wizards.
"He has the utmost respect being a Defensive Player of the Year," said Poole. "I've had my fair share of Marcus guarding me on the other side... his energy, his toughness, his winning mentality; I think that's something we can all vibe off of."
Fans will remember the 2021-2022 season that saw Marcus Smart win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. For a team that is currently ranked at the bottom of the ranks in defensive ratings an addition of a former DPOY could help the team drastically in that department.
Unfortunately for fans, the Grizzlies and Wizards will not see one another again this regular season but the Wizards will be in action Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
