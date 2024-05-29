Memphis Grizzlies Legend Reacts to Organization’s Major Announcement
Tony Allen is one of the most beloved Memphis Grizzlies players in franchise history. For Allen to get his jersey retired by the franchise is a moment that both fans and players should rejoice in. For Allen, it'll be a dream.
Memphis Grizzlies legend Tony Allen was interviewed by Kelly Iko of The Athletic and reacted to the news of his jersey retirement.
Oh man, It’s a dream come true, honestly," Allen said. "This is every hooper’s dream and I’m very thankful. Big shout out to the Grizzlies for always holding it down for me. Embracing me. Acknowledging the fact that I struck a match to the organization with my phrase ‘Grit-n-Grind’ and that lives forever. Now we’re going to raise the jersey of No. 9. I’m a Grizzly forever."
Despite never winning Defensive Player of the Year, Tony Allen is one of the most underrated defenders in NBA history. He's only a 3x NBA All-Defensive First Team winner even though numerous all-time scorers consider him the hardest defender they've played against. This includes players like Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant. Regardless, his jersey retirement next season will be a special moment that'll kick off hopefully a much more positive season for the Grizzlies.
The Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to do something special next season if everyone is healthy. If there's a perfect example of it, the Dallas Mavericks didn't even make the play-in tournament last season and are one game away from the NBA Finals this season. That's all the motivation that the Grizzlies need.
