Memphis Grizzlies Player Reveals Hilarious Dillon Brooks Story
GG Jackson may have never played with Dillon Brooks on the Memphis Grizzlies, but that doesn't change the fact Jackson is still a fan of his.
When the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Houston Rockets this season, GG Jackson revealed that he actually asked Brooks to follow him on Instagram while they were at the free-throw line. When Jackson was a guest on FanDuel's Run It Back show, he revealed the story and why he thinks Brooks is a "weird player."
"He's still one of the few players that goes double arm sleeve," Jackson joked. "That's kinda weird. With the pads. If he's off on one thing, like say he can't really finish that good tonight - for some reason, he's so much better at all the other things that he needs to be good at it. He's never off on everything, in my opinion. Especially, defensively, it's very hard to see him take plays off. He has the weirdest ways of getting you uncomfortable when you shoot the ball."
Despite the jokes that Jackson got off at Brooks' expense, it's still very clear that the young rookie still greatly respects Brooks' abillity to get the job done on the court. While Dillon Brooks is no longer a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, it seems like both sides are better off with his absence - both the Grizzlies and Rockets.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart