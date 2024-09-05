NBA Coaches Make Major Prediction for Rookie Zach Edey
Zach Edey was the 9th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. He may not have top-three pick status, but many believe he's got the highest chance to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award next season.
Tim Bontemps from ESPN conducted a survey between coaches, executives, and scouts across the NBA about major awards this upcoming season. One of those questions polled was, "Who will be the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year?" The answer is one that may make Memphis Grizzlies fans happy.
Zach Edey was voted as the overwhelming favorite with 8 votes.
The rest of the list reads as follows, Reed Sheppard at second with 5 votes, Alex Sarr at third with 2 votes, Stephon Castle at fourth with 1 vote, Tristan da Silva at fifth with 1 vote, and Rob Dillingham at sixth with 1 vote.
It's worth noting that Zach Edey is expected to start at center for the Memphis Grizzlies in this upcoming season, He'll start alongside Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Jaren Jackson Jr. for the Memphis Grizzlies. Edey will have a legitimate chance to play real minutes and contribute to a serious playoff-contending team in the same way that Chet Holmgren did last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Rookie of the Year award is there for Zach Edey to take next season.
