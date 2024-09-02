10-Year NBA Veteran Shares Special Story About NBA Champion, Grizzlies Legend
Hassan Whiteside spent 10 seasons in the NBA, five of which came as a regular starter for the Miami Heat, as he appeared in 324 games (259) starts for Miami across five seasons.
A solid role player, Whiteside averaged 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds in his five seasons with the Heat. Bouncing around the league a bit after that, Whiteside spent time with the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and Sacramento Kings, but never found another longterm home.
During a recent episode of The OGs podcast, Whiteside shared a story about Memphis Grizzlies legends Zach Randolph and Tony Allen.
"I had a workout with the Grizzlies," Whiteside said. "This was with the Grizzlies, shoutout Z-Bo that's my guy - Z-Bo and Tony Allen. Still to this day, them my guys. They always showed love, they always encouraged me, that Grit and Grind."
"You know, Tony Allen crazy man," Whiteside added. "He'd call me at 3am, I'm like, I'm in a bed with my girl I'm like, 'Man I'm asleep.' He said, 'Man, tell her wake up! Grit and Grind let's get it!' I was like, 'Bro what bruh it's 3am.'"
Randolph and Allen helped define an era of Grizzlies basketball, and were two players Whiteside looked up to. Receiving encouragement from the two veterans, Whiteside revealed how they helped him.
