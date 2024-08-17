10x NBA All-Star Compares Ja Morant to an NBA Legend
Not too long ago, Ja Morant was one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Every single game he seemed to generate a new highlight play that had the entire NBA world talking. Unfortunately, once Morant was suspended and tore his labrum, the hype around his name seemed to die off - one NBA legend hasn't forgotten though.
During the newest episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony gave massive praise to Ja Morant. Not only did Melo say that he wanted to see Morant in the 2028 Olympics, but he also compared Ja Morant to another legend Allen Iverson.
"You still got Ja. People have forgotten all about Ja," Carmelo Anthony said. "That Ja USA jersey. That's like the A.I. USA jersey. I would love to see Ja, Ant, Tatum. I would love to see Ja getting another opportunity."
Ja Morant will arguably have the biggest chip on his shoulder during the 2024-25 NBA season. After playing only nine games last season due to suspension and injury, the entire Memphis Grizzlies squad has something to prove. That motivation starts and ends with Ja Morant, and the young superstar knows that. Based on everything Ja Morant has been saying this offseason, he's ready to lead by example and prove Carmelo Anthony's faith in him correct.
