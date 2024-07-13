11-Year NBA Veteran Blasts Team USA's Decision to Snub Jaylen Brown
This 2024 men's Olympic basketball team roster has been filled with a plethora of controversy. From Joel Embiid joining to Kawhi Leonard dropping out, and now Derrick White joining instead of Jaylen Brown.
From the moment that Derrick White was announced as a replacement for Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown immediately voiced his displeasure both online and in interviews. It's not just Brown who disagrees with the decision though, former NBA stars do as well.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena show, 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas slammed Team USA's decision to snub Jaylen Brown for Derrick White. In Arenas' eyes, it makes no sense to replace a forward with a point guard, instead of another forward.
"The problem is this, Kawhi is a forward," Arenas said. "They replaced a forward with another point guard. If you were going to get another point guard, you might as well get damn near the second-best point guard in the league last year, which is Brunson. It's your position. Why do they get rid of a big, knowing you just lost one."
In all honesty, it makes absolutely no sense for Jaylen Brown to not be on Team USA's Olympic basketball team. Even though Gilbert Areans usually has inflammatory takes, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard isn't wrong. It's very rare to see a player win NBA Finals MVP and somehow not be selected on the roster in the same year. Jaylen Brown has every right to feel snubbed.
