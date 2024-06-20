11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial Boston Celtics Statement
The Boston Celtics may be the current NBA champions, but 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes it won't happen again.
During the newest episode of The Gil's Arena Show, Arenas revealed that he doesn't believe the Boston Celtics will repeat as champions and that their window is over.
"From the style they play, I can't personally see them going back-to-back," Arenas said. "You're talking about, they play five out, and just whoever gets it just chucks a three... Boston is going to run through the East."
The biggest issue that the former Memphis Grizzlies guard has with the Boston Celtics is the fact they shoot so many threes. It's not necessarily just the threes either, but the type of three-pointers. Arenas believes that the Celtics would settle for side-step threes during mismatches.
"They shot so many threes, they never had an actual great shooting percentage from three," Arenas said. "More than half of their shots is coming from the three-point line. You're up 20, then you're up by 2. The swings were so crazy in the sense where they let you back into the game because they settle a lot. They settle a lot. There were just flaws in the game."
The Boston Celtics do have an incrediby volatile style of play. Despite that, the team only lost three games throughout the entire NBA Playoffs, and that has to mean something.
