11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Honest LeBron James, Bronny James Statement
The Los Angeles Lakers held their media day on Monday. Among other things, this gave fans a first look at LeBron James and his son Bronny James in a Lakers jersey together.
The Lakers selected Bronny 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft, creating the first father-son duo in NBA history. The former USC guard struggled to begin NBA Summer league, but improved in his final two games.
There has been a lot of discussion about the Lakers making this selection in the second round, but the conversation has now primarily shifted to what the father-son dynamic will be between LeBron and Bronny.
During a recent episode of his Gil’s Arena show, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on this new Lakers duo.
“When you’re coaching your kid it’s gonna be different because you’re gonna try to not have favoritism,” Arenas said. “So you kind of talk to them a little bit harsher than you would talk to your teammates. So I can understand why [LeBron] said, ‘No you call me like everybody else call me.’”
Referencing what LeBron said recently about Bronny not calling him “Dad” on the court, Arenas said the NBA’s all-time leading scorer may be even harsher on his son than other teammates in order to avoid showing favoritism.
This is just one of several unique dynamics in play with the father-son duo in Los Angeles. This is something the NBA has never seen before, and it will certainly continue generating interest.
