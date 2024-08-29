All Grizzlies

11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong LeBron James, Steph Curry Statement

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry are still the faces of the NBA

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward LeBron James (6) and United States guard Stephen Curry (4) in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States forward LeBron James (6) and United States guard Stephen Curry (4) in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
One of the biggest NBA discussions in recent years has been about who the next face of the league will be. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry have held that title for several years, and while both players are nearing the final stages of their respective Hall of Fame careers, they remain in many ways the two biggest faces of basketball.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and other young stars have been in this discussion for the future face of basketball, but Curry and James remain the NBA’s biggest stars.

During a recent episode of his Gil’s Arena podcast, 11-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas said James and Curry are still the two faces of basketball.

There has been a real attempt by some in the media to replace Curry and James in this category, but no player has ran away with the title.

There was perhaps no better illustration of this than what Curry and James did at the 2024 Paris Olympics, leading Team USA to a gold medal. 

Curry and James were Team USA’s top-two leading scorers in Paris, with James winning the MVP award for his all-around performance, while Curry led the team in scoring each of the final two games.

