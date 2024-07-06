11-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Chris Paul Teaming With Victor Wembanyama
Chris Paul shocked the NBA world when he decided to join the San Antonio Spurs instead of going back home to Los Angeles during free agency. It was a decision that had everyone talking, including former NBA stars.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas made his prediction on how Chris Paul would fit with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. In Arenas' eyes, Paul will help control the Spurs' offense and eliminate the randomness of their playmaking.
"How Chris Paul plays, everything gets controlled," Arenas said. "It'll stop all that bulls**t they were doing, just all them random plays. I expect them to be in that 11,10 realm. Every team he's ever played on, like the OKC when he got there, he had them boys moving. When he was down in New Orleans that sorry ass team, it made them look like they was alright. With what he has, he does alright."
Last season, the San Antonio Spurs finished 14th season in the Western Conference, with a record of 22-60. The 10th and 11th seeds had 46 and 41 wins respectively, and that's how much Arenas believes the Spurs will improve under Chris Paul.
For as much as the former Memphis Grizzlies guard believes in Paul's leadership on the court, Paul's former teammate Nick Young stated that those accomplishments were under a much younger Chris Paul.
Chris Paul averaged 9.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 44/37/83 shooting last season. While he's shown to be one of the greatest floor generals in NBA history, Chris Paul is 39 years old now.
