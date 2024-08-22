11-Year NBA Veteran Reacts to Skylar Diggins Bumping Caitlin Clark in Fever-Storm
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark turned in another incredible performance in Sunday's win over the Seattle Storm. Finishing with 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds, and two blocks, Clark led Indiana to another impressive win.
This win over Seattle was another impressive showing for Indiana against a playoff team. Now 18-10 on the season, the Storm are third in the Western Conference and fifth in the WNBA.
As Indiana was on their way to another win, Clark walked towards Seattle's bench to hype up the home crowd. Seemingly taking exception to this, Storm guard Skylar Diggins bumped Clark on her way back to the bench.
Reacting to this during a recent episode of Gil's Arena, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas said the cameras are always on Clark, so these situations are going to be noticed every time.
"The problem is this," Arenas said. "And this is why it looks like it's hate. They know the cameras are on [Clark], but consciously they're not understanding that all the cameras are watching one person. So when you try to do something, remember they're catching that s--t... So even if you do that to everyone, it don't matter. They're looking to see if you do it to her."
Arenas spent 11 seasons in the NBA, with his final season coming with the Memphis Grizzlies. The former star point guard made three All-Star and All-NBA teams in his career.
