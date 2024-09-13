11-Year NBA Veteran Reveals How Klay Thompson's Game Will Change With Luka
One of the most surreal things fans are expecting to see next season is when Klay Thompson puts on a Dallas Mavericks jersey for the first time next season. After playing 13 seasons with the Warriors, Thompson is moving onto a new journey, but one former 3x NBA All-Star believes it's for the better.
During an episode of The GIl's Arena Show, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas explained how Klay Thompson's game will change on the Dallas Mavericks. In Gilbert's eyes, Klay has far less pressure on the Mavericks.
"I think because of Golden State, him being great was needed. Him being a 20, 21, 22 [PPG} type of guy was really needed for them to be successful. He don't have the pressure of being that guy in Dallas. No one is expecting Klay to average 21, 22. If he does, oh s**t, but for the most part that offense is ran by two dudes."
When Klay Thompson was a member of the Golden State Warriors, he needed to average around 20 points for the team to have a chance. As a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Klay will likely only need to hit 3-4 threes for the team to be successful.
"You know, him hitting two threes, a three, him going off during the season here and there... If Klay doesn't average 20, them two dudes is still carrying his load. Him not averaging 20 with Golden State was a losing season."
Klay Thompson leaving the Golden State Warriors was an incredibly surreal moment in the offseason. For the Grizzlies though, all it does it make their task that much harder in a loaded Western Conference.
