11-Year NBA Veteran's Message to Luka Doncic Criticism
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the NBA world when they made a blockbuster acquisition to land Dallas Mavericks All-NBA guard Luka Donic before the NBA trade deadline.
While fans were initially in disbelief, the trade is very much real as Doncic and Anthony Davis have made their debuts for their respective teams.
While trading Doncic was a wild move to the NBA world, reports indicated that Dallas was hesitant to give Doncic the supermax due to his conditioning issues. Whether people have supported that claim or been against it, criticism has been out there for several years now that Doncic might not prioritize his health compared to other stars.
In a recent episode of his show, ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas chimed in on what he thinks about Doncic's criticism.
"He goes with LeBron James and he's gonna learn how to be in shape...," Arenas said. "He's gonna learn how to do all these things that you complained about because there was nobody [in Dallas] teaching him."
James, who's in his 22nd season in the NBA, is known for the amount of time and money he invests into his body. While you can't expect Doncic to follow the same procedures as James, being in his presence should be a positive motivator for him to improve his health and wellness.
Given that he didn't play enough games to qualify, Doncic will get to use the All-Star break as a time to recover and get acclimated to his new team. The Lakers and Doncic will be back in action on February 19th when they host the Charlotte Hornets.
