11-Year NBA Veteran Shares Blunt Truth About Lakers Hiring JJ Redick
After a dramatic search, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially found their next head coach in JJ Redick. He's easily the most inexperienced coach on the market, but former 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes that JJ is prepared.
During an episode of "The Gil's Arena Show" Arenas shared why he believes JJ Redick is a fit for the Lakers' head coaching job.
"When you look at the season, you have to have an eye for days off, traveling, all that is part of coaching," Arenas said. "It ain't just we get on the court, and I make subs, that's the easy part. It's designing the layout of how the season supposed to run."
Despite Arenas believing that Redick is prepared for the job, he still offered a huge warning to the former NBA sharpshooter. No matter how comfortable you think you are as the Lakers' head coach, they'll already have candidates lined up to replace you. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard believes it may even be someone on Redick's assistant coaching staff.
"It's still the Lakers, and they're gonna try to have your replacement right in," Arenas said. "They gonna put an assistant coach, they're going to put Monty [Williams] on the coaching staff."
JJ Redick's tenure as the Lakers head coach will be a never-ending talking point on television, but it'll arguably be very fascinating to watch in real-time.
