11-Year NBA Veteran Takes Shot at Lakers After Celtics Win Championship
Gilbert Arenas is known for being one of the biggest trolls in the game of basketball. It doesn't matter if it's the Los Angeles Lakers or Boston Celtics, no one is safe from Arenas.
After the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, their franchise officially became the leading team with the most NBA championships in history. The 2024 NBA championship became Boston's 18th championship, surpassing the Lakers' 17. It was a moment that Gilbert Arenas found too good to pass up.
The former Memphis Grizzlies guard posted a timeless clip from the sketch comedy show 'Chappelle Show' to troll the Lakers.
The funniest thing about all of the championship bragging that both Lakers and Celtics fans do is the fact that so many of them weren't during the modern NBA. However, the Lakers definitely have the Celtics beat in that category. Since 1979, the Celtics have won 5 championships while the Lakers have won 11.
Regardless of how recent or far away the championships have been won, the Memphis Grizzlies would gladly take just one of them in franchise history. The Grizzlies have yet to ever even make an NBA Finals in franchise history, but they're hoping that luck will change next season. With a healthy Ja Morant and some great young pieces, the Grizzlies are hoping to make some big noise in 2025.
