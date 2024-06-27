11-Year NBA Veteran's Viral Reaction to Mikal Bridges Trade to Knicks
There are a plethora of major names set to be available during this offseason, but only one domino has fallen thus far, and it was one that no one expected. Mikal Bridges was traded to the New York Knicks in a blockbuster trade for four unprotected first-rounders (2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031), a protected 2025 first-round pick, an unprotected 2028 pick swap, and a 2025 second-round pick.
Mikal Bridge's trade to the Knicks was an incredibly unexpected one that shocked the NBA world. One of the funniest reactions came from 3x NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. The former Grizzlies guard posted the following caption, "When Mikal Bridges see the rest of the Nova Knicks."
Bridges joining the Knicks will reunite a Villanova team that is comprised of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mikal Bridges. The chemistry of the New York Knicks was already spectacular last season, but it's likely to be even better this season. The moment that the Mikal Bridges trade news dropped, the four Villanova players all faced time with each other.
It's almost impossible to see an NBA team with four college friends all on it together. It's a very rare level of camaraderie that likely won't be duplicated again. The closest teams to that level of camaraderie in recent memory would be the 2022 Memphis Grizzlies and 2024 Oklahoma City Thunder. Hopefully, the 2025 Grizzlies could replicate it again.
