12 Players Listed for Bucks vs Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks battle tonight in a game where both teams desperately need a win. Unfortunately, it's also a game with a loaded injury report as well.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Desmond Bane is out due to a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is out due to a right metastarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out with a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is questionable with a right quad contusion, Marcus Smart is out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a left tibial stress reaction.
The Bucks have five players listed on their injury report: Giannis Antetokounmpo, AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Khris Middleton, and Stanley Umude. Giannis is listed as probable with right patella tendinitis, AJ Johnston is out due to being on assignment for the G League, Chris Livingston is out due to being on assignment for the G League, Khris Middleton is out due to his bilateral ankle surgery, and Stanley Umude is out due to being on assignment for G League as well.
The Grizzlies came up short against the Brooklyn Nets last night with a final score of 119-106. Jaren Jackson Jr. did his best to propel his team to a victory but they ultimately fell short. Jackson tallied 30 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 83/100/70 shooting from the field.
The Grizzlies have held the advantage over the Bucks for the last 2 seasons and look to continue their dominance. Fans can catch the Grizzlies vs Bucks tonight at 8:00 PM EST.
