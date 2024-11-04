14 Players Listed on Grizzlies vs Nets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets are set to take to the court in their second and final meeting of the regular season. Tonight's game will feature one of the biggest injury reports of the season, with 14 players between both teams combined.
The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.
Desmond Bane is listed as out due to a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is listed as out due to repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Luke Kennard is listed as out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is listed as doubtful due to a right quad contusion, Marcus Smart is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is listed as out due to a left tibial stress reaction.
The Nets have seven players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Noah Clowney, Jaylen Martin, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ben Simmons, Trendon Watford, and Dariq Whitehead.
Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to left foot injury recovery, Noah Clowney is questionable due to right hip soreness, Jaylen Martin is questionable due to an illness, Day'Ron Sharpe is out due to a left hamstring strain, Ben Simmons is out due to lower back injury management, Trendon Watford is out due to a left hamstring strain, and Dariq Whitehead is out due to a G League assignment.
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
