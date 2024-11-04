All Grizzlies

14 Players Listed on Grizzlies vs Nets Injury Report

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets game has a massive injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots for three as Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots for three as Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson (22) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets are set to take to the court in their second and final meeting of the regular season. Tonight's game will feature one of the biggest injury reports of the season, with 14 players between both teams combined.

The Grizzlies have seven players listed on their injury report: Desmond Bane, GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, John Konchar, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Desmond Bane is listed as out due to a right oblique strain, GG Jackson is listed as out due to repair of his right fifth metatarsal, Luke Kennard is listed as out due to a left foot muscle strain, John Konchar is listed as doubtful due to a right quad contusion, Marcus Smart is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, Cam Spencer is listed as out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is listed as out due to a left tibial stress reaction.

The Nets have seven players listed on their injury report: Bojan Bogdanovic, Noah Clowney, Jaylen Martin, Day'Ron Sharpe, Ben Simmons, Trendon Watford, and Dariq Whitehead.

Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to left foot injury recovery, Noah Clowney is questionable due to right hip soreness, Jaylen Martin is questionable due to an illness, Day'Ron Sharpe is out due to a left hamstring strain, Ben Simmons is out due to lower back injury management, Trendon Watford is out due to a left hamstring strain, and Dariq Whitehead is out due to a G League assignment.

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura

Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players

NBA Champion Makes Strong Ja Morant Statement

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News