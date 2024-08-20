$158M NBA Star the Memphis Grizzlies Must Consider Trading For
The Memphis Grizzlies have put together a very quiet NBA offseason. With injuries taking them out of the Western Conference playoff picture last season after consecutive second seed finishes, the Grizzlies believe health is the only thing stopping their roster from again being near the top of the standings.
Selecting Purdue center Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA draft, the Grizzlies drafted for need, which suggests they are trying to contend next season. Aside from Edey, there have not been any projected rotation pieces added by Memphis this summer.
If healthy, the Grizzlies have a solid team, but is it enough to contend for a championship?
While Memphis likely has a playoff team as currently constructed, they may still be a piece away from truly contending in a Western Conference that continues to improve.
One player who could make sense as a potential Grizzlies trade target, either this summer or during the season, is New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicted Ingram will be one of the players most involved in trade discussions this season.
"Brandon Ingram is extension-eligible, heading into his final year at $36 million with the New Orleans Pelicans," Pincus wrote. "The team may prefer to move him if they are far apart in negotiations (and the most recent intel suggests a sizable gap)."
Ingram is entering the final season of his five-year, $158M contract. If his market ends up in the Grizzlies' price range, he could be a great addition to an already high-level starting lineup.
The trio of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. has never had another scorer like Ingram on the wing.
Averaging 21.3 points in his five seasons with the Pelicans, Ingram could help strengthen the Grizzlies' chances of contending in the Western Conference if he were to be made available by New Orleans.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France