17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Strong Memphis Grizzlies Statement
After a disastrous 27-win 2023-24 season, the Memphis Grizzlies have fought past their unfortunate injury luck to become a top Western Conference team in 2025. The Grizzlies are 28-15 through 43 games, sitting comfortably in third place in the West and just half a game behind second.
The Grizzlies are typically led by star Ja Morant, but their franchise point guard has taken a step back this season. Averaging just 21.3 points and 7.5 assists per game while dealing with injuries, the Grizzlies have had to lean on their other standouts to keep them afloat.
With such a well-balanced team and Coach of the Year candidate Taylor Jenkins, the Grizzlies have surprisingly cemented themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA.
Three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams had high praise for this Grizzlies squad, claiming they are a true contender in this league.
"I think this is a team that can really put pressure at the top, if they're not one of the top teams," Williams said about the Grizzlies. "It's gonna be interesting to see how these teams come out of the gate after All-Star break. ...The Memphis Grizzlies are a legit contender. They've got all the pieces."
Despite some poor losses throughout the season, the Grizzlies continue to show glimpses of their potential, but of course, injuries continue to hold them back from reaching that point. Williams speaks more on what makes the Grizzlies so dangerous, and how all of their pieces connect.
"When you have a team that takes pride in playing defense, and they can score with the best of them, you've got a very dangerous basketball team," Williams said. "That's what the Memphis Grizzlies represent. When you have GG Jackson coming off the bench it gives you a balanced attack. They've got a lot of depth in a lot of different positions. Ja Morant is the head of that snake... and if he can stay healthy, this is going to be a tough out for anybody."
The Grizzlies are in a prime position to secure home-court advantage for the playoffs and get a favorable matchup, as long as they continue to dominate in the second half of their 2024-25 campaign. Memphis is certainly a dangerous team, especially once their star point guard finds his rhythm.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral