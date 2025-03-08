17-Year NBA Veteran Sends Message to Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is in a very interesting place in his career.
The superstar point guard is having his worst NBA season since his sophomore year and it stems from a combination of injuries and being defended differently. As Morant has gotten older, his injuries seem to be piling up with his style of play, and his three-point shot hasn't improved at all.
One former NBA star believes it may be time for Morant to develop some new layers to his game.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run it Back show, Lou Williams shared some advice to Morant.
"Ja Morant may be in a position now in his career where you gotta adjust your game," Williams said. "As you get older and teams start to understand the way that you like to play the game, they start guarding you different...Now you got to make them pay with your mid-range and your three-point shot. So that should be a point of emphasis."
Williams isn't wrong in his advice to Morant. It's very clear that the way the Grizzlies guard has been playing has a toll on him. Even mentally, Morant's emotions during postgame interviews are nowhere near as jovial as they once were.
Perhaps, it could be a plethora of issues that Morant is dealing with right now, but it's clear that something has to change.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral