3x Champion, Ex-Grizzlies Player Announces NBA Retirement
The NBA regular season is now just two weeks away. Teams have been hosting training camps and playing preseason games in preparation for the new year.
While some teams will keep a roster spot open entering the new season in order to maintain a level of flexibility, many teams already have their entire roster set. This leaves available free agents without many options as the season approaches.
One veteran free agent who has gone unsigned this summer is three-time NBA champion Danny Green. Via a post on Instagram, the 15-year NBA veteran announced his retirement from the league in a heartfelt message.
Green spent eight seasons with the San Antonio Spurs where he won his first championship. Kawhi Leonard was Finals MVP of that 2014 series, which was again the case when Green won his second championship in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.
Winning back-to-back titles, Green was on the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers team that won in the bubble. The sharpshooting guard then finished out his career with stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Green’s stops in Memphis and Cleveland were very brief, appearing in just three games for the Grizzlies and eight game for the Cavaliers. In 832 career NBA games, Green averaged 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting an even 40 percent from three.
