3x NBA All-Star Calls Out Major Los Angeles Lakers Lie
The Los Angeles Lakers' names have been linked to a plethora of stars throughout the offseason. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they didn't receive a single one. One former 3x NBA All-Star and Lakers fan believes those reports have all been a lie.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena Show, the former Memphis Grizzlies guard gave a very bizarre conspiracy theory on why the Lakers failed to acquire anyone this offseason. According to Arenas, all the reports of the Lakers' offers were a lie.
"We [Lakers] didn't offer no $80 million dawg. Stop listening to Woj and them. We didn't offer him [Klay] $80, we didn't offer that coach no $70 million," Arenas said. "Y'all crazy, crazy talk. We the Lakers, you use our name to get famous, that's what they use. They use the Laker brand to boost up their financial status in other teams. We did not offer these people that kind of money, is you crazy?"
It's a very farfetched take on why the Lakers have failed to secure Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Paul George, or any big stars. Unfortunately, LA just doesn't have the assets unless it's for a trade with D'Angelo Russell or some other combination of stars. In regards to Klay Thompson, he wanted to go where he'd have a bigger impact, and that was with a Dallas Mavericks team that was just in the NBA Finals.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA