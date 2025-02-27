3x NBA All-Star Makes Honest Bronny James Statement
To nobody's surprise, the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the NBA Draft, but his performance at the next level has shocked many. Nobody thought Bronny was going to be the next LeBron James, but the young guard was struggling when he first came into the league.
Through 17 NBA appearances this season, Bronny is averaging just 1.4 points in 4.2 minutes per game, shooting an underwhelming 25% from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc. But, in the G League, Bronny has completely taken over.
Through six regular season appearances with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny is averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, shooting 45.9% from the field and an impressive 42.6% from beyond the arc on 7.8 attempts.
Three-time NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas spoke on Bronny's recent G League dominance, praising him for his revamped style of play.
"I didn't think that he would be this aggressive early in his career," Arenas said about Bronny. "There was no evidence through his playing career that would've showed him just saying 'F--k all of this, I'm going to take my 15 to 20 shots.' He's never done that at any level... This type of play, I thought it would be three years from now."
For most of his playing career, even in high school, Bronny was a pass-first teammate who strived as a defender, three-point shooter, and playmaker. Now that he is getting comfortable in the G League, Bronny is getting to his spots and looking to create shots for himself, which is something fans have not seen from the talented guard.
If Bronny can continue to get comfortable at the next level and keeps being aggressive, he has proven he has the tools to compete in the NBA.
