3x NBA All-Star Reacts to Controversial LeBron James Accusation
Los Angeles Lakers superstar and one of the NBA's greatest players, LeBron James, has been dominant throughout his entire 21-year career. The 40-year-old is still regarded as one of the most athletic players in the league, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season.
While James has received an endless amount of praise for his durability and athleticism, he has also been speculated by a portion of the league's fans to be using steroids. While a member of the Miami Heat, these rumors started to rise, but while they have since subsided, former NBA player Jeff Teague went on his podcast to talk about it. He claimed James did, in fact, use steroids.
Teague then retracted his statement on social media, saying his statement was made in jest. The former All-Star got reactions from many for his quick clarification, including former Memphis Grizzlies star Gilbert Arenas. The three-time All-Star posted his reaction to the statement on X.
"Damn, Jeff, you can't say that about The King," Arenas said while laughing. "I know your page started flickering, the algorithm started messing up. Club 520 [Teague's podcast] is about to be Club 260... There's a few people you can't talk about: LeBron James, Bronny James... that's it. Nobody else got that kind of power."
Arenas, who has been a supporter of James, called out Teague for backing out of his statement so quickly. The four-time MVP has yet to respond to the situation, but is unlikely to given Teague's retraction.
