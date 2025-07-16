3x NBA All-Star Reacts to Controversial Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant Ranking
The NBA is full of all-time greats, and even though eras are completely different, players from the start of the league in the 1950s and 60s are compared to players in today's game. Once LeBron James retires, the argument between him and Michael Jordan may go on for decades, but there are also other debates that some fans will continue for as long as there is time.
Bleacher Report recently released the Top 100 NBA Players of All Time list, ranked 100 to 1. While this list gave Jordan the nod over LeBron, it put Steph Curry ahead of Kobe Bryant, a move that is controversial to many. Addressing it, three-time NBA All-Star and ex-Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on why the rankings
Arenas went on to share that when comparing accolades between Bryant and Curry, weighing each one differently, he's not surprised to see that Curry ended up out-ranking Bryant in the Top 100 Player rankings.
"You can't argue an opinion, there has to be a standard and you argue that with facts," Arenas said. While Bryant has the current edge in All-Star appearances, All-Defensive selections, and one more title, Curry has one more MVP, the same amount of scoring titles, the most made threes in NBA history, and has been a far more efficient scorer than Bryant ever was.
However, Curry's impact on the game of basketball is one hard to measure. Even though Bryant may arguably be more popular globally, Curry changed the way the game is played with the heavy usage of the outside shot. The reality is, there may never be another Curry. And at the end of the day, both players are all-time greats and should be celebrated before being compared.
