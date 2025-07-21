3x NBA All-Star Reacts To Major Chris Paul News
The Los Angeles Clippers have already been deemed massive winners of the offseason, acquiring John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Bradley Beal while only losing Norman Powell. However, after Clippers GM Lawrence Frank spoke with the media a few days ago, it was clear that the team wasn't done making moves.
With rumors circling around a potential reunion for free agent guard Chris Paul and the Clippers, the deal has finally been reported, with the former All-Star guard heading back to Los Angeles. A city where he reached the peak of his career, ex-NBA All-Star and former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas chimed in with his reaction.
"What's going on, man?" Arenas said. "Can somebody tell me? Congratulations CP but...you already been there. What you doubling back to your ex for?"
Arenas, a Los Angeles Lakers fan, was upset to see Paul return to the Clippers instead of taking his talent to the Lakers for what is set to be his final season in the NBA. Paul was almost a Laker early in his career, before a trade to send him there from New Orleans was vetoed.
Paul now joins the Clippers to likely serve as the team's backup point guard, taking the pressure off James Harden, who carried a significant load for the team last year. With some of the best depth in the NBA on paper now, the Clippers look like serious threats in the Western Conference, and Arenas is clearly not happy to see that as a fan of the Lakers.
Related Articles
Los Angeles Lakers Waive Recent Grizzlies Guard
NBA Fans React To Lakers Signing Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard