3x NBA All-Star Responds To Draymond Green's Amid Controversial Debate

LeBron James and Steve Nash have sparked a major conversation in the NBA, as the duo on the Mind The Game podcast discussed how the media has skewed the importance of "ring culture" in the NBA. After seeing this snippet gain traction, ex-NBA All-Star and Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas decided to take a different road, sharing a controversial take.
Arenas, while appearing on the ESPN show First Take, shared that nobody respects your ring unless you were the first option. A take that was distasteful to many, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green responded with his thoughts on Threads, and Arenas has now taken to his show, Gil's Arena, to share where he stands.
In a nearly two-minute rant, Arenas got on his soapbox to explain why he doesn't think rings matter that much in terms of all-time legacy. "Who do you think Klay [Thompson], at the moment of time when they're voting, has three rings, he has two All-NBAs, and he has five All-Stars; why would that man be left off the Top 75 for number 75 who has six All-NBAs and six All-Stars?" Arenas said.
Arenas went on to share that Scottie Pippen's 6-0 in the NBA Finals is not seen the same way as Michael Jordan's 6-0, since Jordan was the best player on the team. While many criticized Arenas because he never won a championship himself, his logic on Pippen and Jordan does make sense.
Green has never been afraid to respond to backlash, so who knows what he ends up saying if this feud continues. Regardless, it's clear the two players are on opposite sides of the argument.
