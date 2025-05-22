3x NBA All-Star's Brutally Honest Statement Before Wolves-Thunder Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. The Thunder's dominant defensive effort was matched by the Timberwolves' lack of offense.
Oklahoma City held Minnesota to 34.9% shooting from the field and only 29.4% from three, containing Anthony Edwards to 18 points. The Thunder have been the best defensive team in the NBA over the course of the 2024-25 season, but Game 7 of the last series against the Denver Nuggets and Game 1 of this series were absolute masterclasses on that end of the basketball.
What has come on strong for the Thunder is their offense. The Thunder shot 50% from the field as a team and 11-for-21 from beyond the arc, with the NBA's Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leading the way. He had 31 points and scored 20 in the second half alone, propelling the Thunder to a big Game 1 victory.
On "Gil's Arena," former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas talked about the Thunder's offense and the lack thereof from Minnesota and Anthony Edwards.
"They play very well with each other, that's one thing that they do have over [the] Wolves... A high level of experience from a group that's not experienced," Arenas said of the Thunder.
He also talked about what the Timberwolves are lacking, saying, "They're easily guardable if you can contain Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards]. The Wolves are still trying to figure out who they are, what they do best."
Those are harsh words, although factual when considering the numbers and performance of the two teams in the series. The Timberwolves' bench struggled mightily, but the Thunder's reserves were efficient, combining for 32 points on 10-for-16 from the field.
While the Thunder have fed off turnovers the entire season, Minnesota cannot afford to have 17 turnovers again, which led to 31 points for Oklahoma City. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is set for 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.
