3x NBA All-Star's Brutally Honest Statement Before Wolves-Thunder Game 2

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas makes brutally honest statement before Minnesota Timberwolves-Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2

Grant Mona

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. The Thunder's dominant defensive effort was matched by the Timberwolves' lack of offense.

Oklahoma City held Minnesota to 34.9% shooting from the field and only 29.4% from three, containing Anthony Edwards to 18 points. The Thunder have been the best defensive team in the NBA over the course of the 2024-25 season, but Game 7 of the last series against the Denver Nuggets and Game 1 of this series were absolute masterclasses on that end of the basketball.

What has come on strong for the Thunder is their offense. The Thunder shot 50% from the field as a team and 11-for-21 from beyond the arc, with the NBA's Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, leading the way. He had 31 points and scored 20 in the second half alone, propelling the Thunder to a big Game 1 victory.

On "Gil's Arena," former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas talked about the Thunder's offense and the lack thereof from Minnesota and Anthony Edwards.

May 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the third quarter during game one of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

"They play very well with each other, that's one thing that they do have over [the] Wolves... A high level of experience from a group that's not experienced," Arenas said of the Thunder.

He also talked about what the Timberwolves are lacking, saying, "They're easily guardable if you can contain Ant-Man [Anthony Edwards]. The Wolves are still trying to figure out who they are, what they do best."

Those are harsh words, although factual when considering the numbers and performance of the two teams in the series. The Timberwolves' bench struggled mightily, but the Thunder's reserves were efficient, combining for 32 points on 10-for-16 from the field.

While the Thunder have fed off turnovers the entire season, Minnesota cannot afford to have 17 turnovers again, which led to 31 points for Oklahoma City. Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals is set for 8:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

