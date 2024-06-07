All Grizzlies

3x NBA All-Star Shares Viral Reaction to Kristaps Porzingis Dominating Mavericks

Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis went off to start Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Celtics got off to a dominant start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, taking a 63-42 lead into halftime. Getting whatever they wanted offensively to start this game, Boston jumped all over Dallas, putting them in an early hole.

A big reason for this explosion from Boston was the play of Kristaps Porzingis off the bench. Playing his first game in over a month, Porzingis made his long awaited return from injury in this game, and simply dominated the first half. 

Finishing the first half with 18 points, three rebounds, and two blocks, Porzingis was fantastic in his return. Reacting to this half of basketball from Porzingis, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas sent out this post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

The whole basketball world was buzzing from this first half performance from Porzingis, as not only did he take over the game, but did so in his first NBA action in over a month. Boston will look to keep this momentum going on their home court, as they gave their fans a lot to cheer about in that first half.

For Dallas, they will have to find a way to punch back, as there was no answer for wht Boston had going in that first half. With a player like Luka Doncic, the Mavericks certainly expect to make a run.

Published
