3x NBA All-Star Trolls JJ Redick After Dan Hurley Lakers Coach News
It seemed like JJ Redick was a surefire bet to be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, until he wasn't. New reports today from Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Lakers are preparing a massive, long-term offer to UConn's Dan Hurley to become coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
It was a stunning scenario that shocked NBA fans around the world, especially because it felt like JJ Redick was basically already the next coach of the Lakers. It's only natural that in response, Gilbert Arenas of all people decided to troll Redick. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard went on Twitter to give a hilarious reaction to the news.
Regardless of whether or not the Lakers hire JJ Redick or Dan Hurley as their next head coach, it'll be a brand new NBA coach with zero NBA experience. Redick has zero experience coaching in general, but Hurley is at least a very accomplished coach at UConn. Hurley has coached UConn to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in a very dominating fashion. He's touted for his offensive schemes and arguably the best coach in college basketball. Whatever the Lakers may be offering for him, must be very substantial to lure Hurley away from UConn.
The NBA hasn't even officially entered its offseason stage just quite yet, but fans have gotten an early prelude to the excitement that's awaiting.
