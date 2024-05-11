76ers, Hawks, Grizzlies Proposed Trade Destinations for Star Wing
The Brooklyn Nets are in a very interesting spot. Never fully bottoming out after moving on from Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, the Nets have been treading the waters of mediocrity in the Eastern Conference, finishing four games out of the play-in tournament this season.
While Mikal Bridges had some stretches of play after joining the Nets that led some to believe he could emerge into a bonafide No.1 option on a playoff team, he seems more fit to be a second or third option that can do a lot on both ends, but isn't required to be a go-to guy.
In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Atlanta Hawks were named as the best fits for Bridges if the Nets planned to deal their star wing. This is an opinion from Swartz as opposed to sourced reporting on any potential interest from Philadelphia, Memphis, or Atlanta, but the fit could make sense all three places - particularly the first two.
Both the 76ers and Grizzlies look to be a high-level wing away from breaking into that next tier. While the Grizzlies were deep into the lottery this season, that was primarily due to injuries, as they were the second seed each of the two previous seasons. A player like Bridges would seemingly be the perfect fit next to Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the rest of the Grizzlies' rotation.
