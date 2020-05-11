A Bigger Stage, Roster Additions, and Returning Experience Have Grizz Gaming Ready To Kick Off An Exciting Season In The NBA 2K League

The NBA is still suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with Grizz Gaming set to start the season against Raptors Uprising Gaming Club on Tuesday night at 6 PM central time live on ESPN 2, the six-man crew led by Coach/General Manager Lang Whitaker have their sights set on a successful season.

Grizz Gaming returns four veteran players in Meyhar Ahmed-Hassan (AuthenticAfrican), Daniel Davis (DDouble), Zach Vandivier (Vandi), and Justin Rodriguez (JRod). They also drafted Joel Lazu (JoelLazu) in the first round of the NBA 2K League Draft as well as acquiring former champion and league rebounding leader Dayvon Curry (Goofy757) in an unprecedented trade with Knicks Gaming. Curry was sent along with two draft picks to Grizz Gaming for three draft picks.

"We are fired up to play our first game tomorrow night," said Coach/GM Lang Whitaker. "It's been a couple of months and all of the guys are here in Memphis quarantining in place and practicing social distancing. We have been practicing for the last two months and we are ready to actually get on the court tomorrow night and play our first game."

The 2K League will play online remotely this season as opposed to playing live in New York, sue to concerns about COVID-19. The league which is mostly broadcast online will now be televised on ESPN 2 starting tomorrow. The players, all in their early 20's, talked about how being away from home is normal now but the added stress of the pandemic is present but not too much to overcome. They also said that it makes phone calls from home more special and more consistent.

"For the most part it's no stress," said Goofy757. "My mom, she just really wants me to stay in the house because I have asthma so that's pretty much it. The family and everything is good so it's really no stress at all."

"It's kind of like going away for college, it's not really bad" said DDouble. "We've already been away so this whole pandemic thing it affects our bye-weeks so we can't go home and see them or anything but with technology advancing we are able to check in with our families and they keep me level headed for the season."

"My family checks on me a lot," said Vandi. "Like twice a day actually. They check on me to make sure that I'm staying safe and they actually sent me some masks the other day for when I go out to Kroger or something, I will be safe."

"The way things are right now, I think everybody is looking for something else to watch," said Whitaker when asked about playing on a bigger stage on national television tomorrow. You can only watch so much "Tiger King" ya know, and then you start looking for other things. There is definitely a void of content out there and we are uniquely positioned to sort of fill that void and hopefully put on a show."

