All 30 NBA Teams Are Allowed To Make Roster Moves Later This Month

The NBA is re-opening a "transaction window" for all 30 teams in the league starting on June 22nd allowing teams to make moves and set their rosters before the season resumes on July 31st. Teams will be allowed to convert players in the G-League on two-way deals to traditional contracts as well as signing eligible free-agents for the remainder of the season.

It hasn't been reported but I would assume that the five players with pending 10-day contracts, including Anthony Tolliver with the Memphis Grizzlies and Joakim Noah with the Los Angeles Clippers can have their contracts evaluated as well. John Konchar and Yuta Watanabe are two Grizzlies players that could possibly be converted as well.

