The Memphis Grizzlies Could Be Getting A Boost Of Health In Road Matchup Against The Phoenix Suns

Memphis Grizzlies forwards Kyle Anderson and Brandon Clarke were upgraded to probable in the team's latest medical update. Hopefully, they can add a boost to the Grizzlies as they wrap up their four-game road trip Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Both Anderson and Clarke have been in and out of the lineup with their respective injuries over the last few weeks and hopefully their extended time off of the court will lead to both being able to play more consistently going forward. Anderson has missed 6 of the team's last 7 games while Clarke has missed four straight after playing in just ten minutes in his last game against Minnesota.

Kyle Anderson who is averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in limited minutes, has proven to be one of the team's best defenders, rebounders and playmakers. His uber-methodical and crafty style on-ball has found a way to gain but snickers and cheers so far this season as he has truly lived up to the 'Slo-Mo' moniker.

Brandon Clarke has been one of the most efficient players in the entire NBA with his incredible knack for scoring in the paint. He is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds and shooting an incredible 63 percent from the field. He has been an easy target in the paint and has provided infectious energy with his highlight blocks and athletic finishes.

In the event that Anderson and Clarke are available to play against the Suns, it would probably result in a decreased workload for frontcourt players like Solomon Hill and Bruno Caboclo who have had a minutes increase over the past few games.