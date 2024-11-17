Anthony Davis' Honest Statement on Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey is only 22 years old, but there are already some massive expectations placed upon the young center. He was put to the test very early when he had to face off against Anthony Davis this week.
Even though Davis has been playing like an MVP candidate, Edey held his own against the big man, putting up 12 points and 8 rebounds. After the game, Davis gave his thoughts on what battling against Edey was like.
"He’s a big body," Davis said. "He’s 7’4. Anytime you have a guy like that, it brings your awareness up, especially on the rebounding. He made a couple shots over me."
Anthony Davis knows what it's like to be a big man with big expectations in the NBA. Even with the expectations of being the number one pick, Davis has managed to surpass them. He believes Edey will also be a great player in the league, too.
"These guys are extremely tall, so you definitely have to put your work in a little early trying to push him out. But Edey is gonna be a good player in this league, for sure."
Through 13 games this season, Edey is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds on 62/67/67 shooting from the field. He hasn't quite exploded as a 20-point a game scorer yet, but it's very clear that the potential will be realized soon.
