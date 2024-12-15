All Grizzlies

Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers-Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have Anthony Davis on the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center.
Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has dealt with a lot of injuries in his NBA career, but the nine-time All-Star has been much more available in recent seasons. Appearing in 76 games last season, Davis has played in 24 of LA’s 25 games this season.

The Lakers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, and Davis is joined on the injury report by his star teammate LeBron James. Having missed the last two games while away from the team due to personal reasons, James is upgraded to questionable to play on Sunday. As for Davis, his status is even more encouraging.

Anthony Davis
Dec 8, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While he is listed on the injury report with left plantar fasciitis, Davis is probable to play. That means the expectation is for the 6-foot-10 forward to be available when LA finalizes its active list of players.

Averaging 27.3 points and 11.2 rebounds this season, Davis is well on his way to a 10th All-Star appearance. While the Lakers are just 13-12 after their hot start to the season, Davis has been a bright spot for most of the year.

Defeating the Grizzlies will be a real challenge on Sunday night, as Memphis enters this game at 18-8 which is the second-best record in the Western Conference. The two teams will begin play at 6:30 PM PT in downtown Los Angeles.

