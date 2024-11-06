Anthony Davis' Injury Status for Lakers vs Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a much better start to their 2024-25 season than many expected, as the hiring of analyst JJ Redick had many fans questioning the seriousness of the franchise.
The Lakers kicked off their season with three consecutive wins, but have dropped three of their last four since the hot start. Their early-season success has been largely due to superstar Anthony Davis, who has cemented himself as the go-to guy in LA and one of the top players in the world.
The Lakers travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday but could be fighting their tough Western Conference battle without their top performer.
Los Angeles is granting Davis a "questionable" status ahead of Wednesday night's matchup in Memphis, potentially a huge blow for the Lakers.
Davis has been nothing short of phenomenal this season, so the Grizzlies could catch a significant break as they host the Lakers.
Since arriving in LA, Davis has somewhat dominated the Grizzlies. In 14 matchups, Davis has averaged 24.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, and an impressive 3.5 blocks, shooting 53 percent from the field with a 9-5 record.
The Grizzlies will be down a few key players and head coach Taylor Jenkins on Wednesday night, so could use a helping hand with Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis' status up in the air.
The Grizzlies and Lakers tip off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.
